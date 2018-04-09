City departments present revised budgets

It's down to the bare bones for city departments in Quincy as they look to trim their budgets to help make up for the city's $1.8-million shortfall.

Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley says they will cut their budget by .12 percent.

The majority of those cuts will come from reducing training, cut the motorcycle program, cut a crime mapping database and the digiTICKET program, just to name a few.

Chief Copley says Monday's proposed budget does nothing to enhance the department.. In fact, Chief Copley urged the council not to pass it.

"I just don't think that this is the best budget for the citizens of Quincy," said Copley. "It makes some pretty drastic reductions in public safety."

Another department hit hard by the budget reduction is the Quincy Fire Department.

Fire Chief Joe Henning says Fire Station 6 will close if he eliminated four positions due to attrition. Cutting those four positions would save about $394,000.

Just like Chief Copley, Chief Henning also asked the council to not implement the budget.

"They're grappling with the issue, trying to figure out ways to come up with the dollars to fund the budget," said Chief Henning. "I'm hopeful that in the next three weeks we will see presentations and ideas that will come forth to help keep us from at least having to cut the personnel."

Both the police and fire departments were asked to submit a prioritized list to the aldermen of what is most important to them and what they do not want to see cut.

Another round of budget presentations will be held next Monday at City Hall. A town hall meeting will be held April 17.