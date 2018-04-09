Quincy residents could soon pay more for water

Quincy residents: you could soon pay more for your water bill.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Quincy Utility Director Jeffrey Conte presented a proposal which would double the average family's water bill.

Even with the rate increase, Conte says the rate is still below average.

The rate increase would raise an addition $7-million for the city which would be used towards aging pipes and infrastructure.

"Right now our water loss is close to 34 percent and that is due to the fact that the mains are old and they leak and they're in poor condition," said Conte. "If we replace that, that's going to cut our operating expenses."

If passed by council, the rate hike would go take effect May 1. However, it probably won't be until summer when residents start to notice a difference in their bill.