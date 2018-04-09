Monday's Area Scores - April 9

**High School Softball**
Pittsfield: 4
QND: 17
Final/5 Innings
Kegan Wall: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Lexi Schaffer: WP (2-2, RBI)
**College Softball**
Southern Indiana: 7
Quincy: 5
(Game 1)
Kay Bettendorf: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Southern Indiana: 8
Quincy: 5
(Game 2)
Kay Bettendorf: 2 RBI's
Hawks: (13-21, 3-14)
**High School Baseball**
Bowling Green: 1
Winfield: 2
**High School Golf, Boys**
(at Norwoods GC)
1) Hannibal: 171
2) Macon: 184
3) Monroe City: 225
-- Medalist -- Gabe Falconer (Hannibal): 38
