Monday's Area Scores - April 9

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND combined to score 15 runs in the third and fourth innings in a victory over Pittsfield. QND combined to score 15 runs in the third and fourth innings in a victory over Pittsfield.

**High School Softball**

Pittsfield: 4
QND: 17
Final/5 Innings
Kegan Wall: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Lexi Schaffer: WP (2-2, RBI)


**College Softball**

Southern Indiana: 7
Quincy: 5
(Game 1)
Kay Bettendorf: 2-4, 3 RBI's

Southern Indiana: 8
Quincy: 5
(Game 2)
Kay Bettendorf: 2 RBI's
Hawks: (13-21, 3-14)


**High School Baseball**

Bowling Green: 1
Winfield: 2


**High School Golf, Boys**

(at Norwoods GC)
1) Hannibal: 171
2) Macon: 184
3) Monroe City: 225
-- Medalist -- Gabe Falconer (Hannibal): 38

