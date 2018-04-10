Hospital encourages organ donation for National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month and Hannibal Regional Hospital is encouraging people to become organ donors.

More than 100,000 people are on the organ waiting list, according to organdonor.gov.

Last year, Hannibal Regional helped with around nine organ and tissue transplants, which helped and estimated 200 people, according to Registered Nurse Kim Rundquist.

"Everyone through the gift of donation and all you have to do it communication with your family, because the need is great and you're truly a hero if you donate," Rundquist said.

Hannibal Regional Hospital partners with Mid- America Transplants to honor wishes of organ donors. Runquist added it is important to talk with your family about wanting to be an organ donor.

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz is an organ donor recipient active organ donor advocate. He had years of previous health problems and liver cancer and received a liver transplant from a donor in 2015.

Scholz was placed high on the waiting list for an organ but says that is not the case for everyone and more donors are needed.

"I feel like a new person and I'm very thankful, I thank God everyday and try to do some good because I feel obligated," Scholz said.

An easy way to become an organ donor is to check the donor box when renewing or applying for a driver's license.

To learn more ways on how to register to become an organ donor and National Give Life Month click here.