WIU student leaders host State of the Student address - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU student leaders host State of the Student address

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at Western Illinois University will have a chance to learn about some of the things their student government has been focusing on during Tuesday's State of the Student address.

The theme of this year's address is "Why We Stay." 

The SGA President and other members of student government will highlight reasons students choose to stay at WIU after their first year at the school.

They'll also speak about current issues affecting the campus.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. at Sherman Hall.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.