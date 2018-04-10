WIU student leaders host State of the Student address

Students at Western Illinois University will have a chance to learn about some of the things their student government has been focusing on during Tuesday's State of the Student address.

The theme of this year's address is "Why We Stay."

The SGA President and other members of student government will highlight reasons students choose to stay at WIU after their first year at the school.

They'll also speak about current issues affecting the campus.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. at Sherman Hall.