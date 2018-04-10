Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery closes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery closes

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Closed notice on door Closed notice on door
Closed notice on door Closed notice on door
Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery
Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery
Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery in Quincy announced on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that they had closed until further notice.

They also stated that The Krazy Cakes Parlour location would remain open.

A short time later they made another post to their Facebook page stating that both locations were for sale.

Krazy Cakes had been open for over six years with two locations. The Cafe and Bakery is located at 512 Hampshire St and the Parlour is located at 218 North 6th, both in Quincy.

WGEM has left a message with Krazy Cakes management but has not received a response.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.