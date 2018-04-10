Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery closes

Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery in Quincy announced on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that they had closed until further notice.

They also stated that The Krazy Cakes Parlour location would remain open.

A short time later they made another post to their Facebook page stating that both locations were for sale.

Krazy Cakes had been open for over six years with two locations. The Cafe and Bakery is located at 512 Hampshire St and the Parlour is located at 218 North 6th, both in Quincy.

WGEM has left a message with Krazy Cakes management but has not received a response.