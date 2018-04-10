Shelby County building fire ruled an accident

Officials have determined that the fire last Thursday north of Shelbina, Missouri was an accident.

Mike O'Connell, Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety stated that a call came in about the fire at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

O'Connell stated that a man was using a power saw to cut metal and sparks ignited nearby combustibles.

The fire spread rapidly and employees worked to remove equipment from the building, O'Connell stated. The building has been determined to be a total loss as were several vehicles inside and around the outside of the building.

O'Connell reported that one man was injured when an acetylene tank on a welder blew up.

The building was 4,000 square feet and was being used as a workshop, O'Connell stated.