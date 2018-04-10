Macomb listed as top school in Illinois

The Macomb School District is ranked 60 on the list of 100 school districts published by BackgroundChecks.org.

Rankings are determined by a number of factors including graduation rate, school funding, and the community poverty level.

When walking the halls of Macomb's schools, you can see why the teachers say their students are engaged.

"We're not a big school so everyone knows everyone. Everyone jokes around and makes it feel like home. When I wake up in the morning, I can't wait to go to school because every day there's something new going on here." said Senior Erbin Zejnuloski.

Which is why Macomb's superintendent, Patrick Twomey, said he isn't surprised his school district was listed as a top district in Illinois.

"I don't think its much about honors as it is just a verification of who you are as a school system," said Twomey.



Twomey said a list like this highlights what a district is doing well inside their schools. He said, more importantly, it shows them where they can improve.

"One of the things that we have really pressed hard on this district is we want every child to read on grade level by the time they leave third grade," said Twomey.

Teachers said the next step to improve as a school district is to incorporate different learning styles for a more personalized learning experience.

"Whatever path they want to take after high school, we want them to know they have limitless options ahead of them and we really want to prepare them for those options," said Molly Selders.

Liberty School District was the only other schools in our viewing area to make this list.