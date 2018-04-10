City administrator departure leaves Keokuk projects uncertain

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law an immigration enforcement bill that bans so-called sanctuary cities.More >>
Until this week, Facebook users didn't know if their data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica. Now you can find out.More >>
Students at Western Illinois University will have a chance to learn about some of the things their student government has been focusing on during Tuesday's State of the Student address.More >>
It's down to the bare bones for city departments in Quincy as they look to trim their budgets to help make up for the city's $1.8 million shortfall.More >>
Quincy residents. you could soon pay more for your water bill.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is working to continue an opportunity for your student to jump start their college career before even leaving high school.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is looking to start a pilot program for new social science textbooks.More >>
There's a new food option for residents in Lee County. Twisted Rivers 61 is a food truck that makes stops in Keokuk and Fort Madison during the week.More >>
There's a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Keokuk.More >>
Mussels are causing a roadblock for the city of Hannibal's riverfront project.More >>
