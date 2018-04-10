Sewer fees are going up in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sewer fees are going up in Keokuk

Rock tunnel in Rand Park that collects storm water. Rock tunnel in Rand Park that collects storm water.
Water draining towards the pipe. Water draining towards the pipe.
Pipes connect from the park to the river underground. Pipes connect from the park to the river underground.
Water that holds in the park and causes problems. Water that holds in the park and causes problems.
Rand Park in Keokuk Rand Park in Keokuk
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The city of Keokuk will start work on another phase of the sewer separation project at the Rand Park rock tunnel and rates continue to rise to help pay for it.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said the $14 million project will take more than 100 acres of storm water and drain it out towards the river.

He said there is $78 million dollars left on the EPA mandated project and it's putting the city in debt.

The city is paying for it through residential sewer fees and the city will create a new storm water utility line on their bill to help cover the cost of the project. 

"While it's a new fee, it's actually off-setting something that you would have to pay for in sewer fees if you didn't have to pay it in storm water fees,' Burnett said. "Now the reason it's important, is it is two different groups of people. Not every property that has a lot of storm water run off and a lot of impervious surface, actually uses a lot of water."

The city has raised residents utility bills five percent each year until the projects ends.

The city has to complete the project by 2030 or face a fine from the EPA.

