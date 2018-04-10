Better Business Bureau urges 'digital' spring cleaning

Clingingsmith said making sure your mobile devices are free of unwanted shared information is more important than ever

Many people have started spring cleaning for the year, but experts said you shouldn't forget about your digital "clutter."

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau in Quincy said making sure your mobile devices are free of unwanted shared information is more important than ever.

She said there are ways we can make sure what we share on social media doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

"All of use our cell phones for various things including banking and playing games and social media." said Clingingsmith. "There are a lot of apps on everybody's phone that you don't use anymore and those apps are still collecting data, they are still using space on your phone so it makes sense to get rid of those. "

If you want to safely get rid of your personal data, Clingingsmith said the BBB will offer shredding in the coming weeks.