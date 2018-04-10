Jail project brings lawsuit against county - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Jail project brings lawsuit against county

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The jail project is the subject of a lawsuit against Adams County. The jail project is the subject of a lawsuit against Adams County.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County jail project faces a legal dispute.

Jail Subcommittee Chairman Mark Peter says Blick's Construction, the company hired to do the demolition work is now suing the county for roughly $117,000.

Peter said on Tuesday that the county doesn't believe it needs to pay that since the company never issued a change order before doing additional work on things like debris removal.

"Any increases in scope and so forth were to be done through a change order process, just like what's going on with the actual construction here now." Peter said. "So we expected to have a change order before any work was done and that was not the case."

Peter added that the lawsuit will be discussed by board members Wednesday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.