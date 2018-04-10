Jail project brings lawsuit against county

The jail project is the subject of a lawsuit against Adams County.

The Adams County jail project faces a legal dispute.

Jail Subcommittee Chairman Mark Peter says Blick's Construction, the company hired to do the demolition work is now suing the county for roughly $117,000.

Peter said on Tuesday that the county doesn't believe it needs to pay that since the company never issued a change order before doing additional work on things like debris removal.

"Any increases in scope and so forth were to be done through a change order process, just like what's going on with the actual construction here now." Peter said. "So we expected to have a change order before any work was done and that was not the case."

Peter added that the lawsuit will be discussed by board members Wednesday night.