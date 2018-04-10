Marion County R-II looks towards future facility projects

The school district is getting ready for some facility projects.

After overwhelming support from voters, the Marion County R-II school district is getting closer to starting some big projects to improve the facilities for its students and staff.

Roughly $900,000 worth of upgrades are on the way to the district.

Officials said on Tuesday that, it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the community.

Art Teacher Lana Bimson said the aging facilities is a big distraction for students.

"It gets heated up a lot worse than a lot of the other rooms when that kiln is going." Bimson said. "So with me sharing currently, I'm freezing out another room while my room is just trying to stay comfortable."

However, that will soon be a thing of the past. Superintendent Tony DeGrave said that after 89% of voters approved a bond extension, his district will soon upgrade the HVAC system, as well as school security.

"We're excited." DeGrave said. "You know it's just great support from our community, and all the locals around here that just came out in droves, and voted for our school district to continue to improve."

DeGrave added that having a more up-to-date learning environment is going to have a big impact on students.

"Our kids look for change and get excited about it." DeGrave said. "So we try to promote that as much internally as we can. If we can do that physically within our school district, I think it just gives them that much more pride in Marion County."

Teachers like Bimson agreed, noting that the new school projects wouldn't have been possible without a very involved community.

"We have a phenomenal community." Bimson said. "This community will stand behind our kids every chance they get."

Superintendent DeGrave also said that he anticipates some of the projects to start May 1st, with even more work getting done after graduation on May 20th.