SkyWest Airlines seeing boost in passenger numbers

SkyWest Airlines is making a big impact on Quincy Regional Airport.

New numbers show more passengers this past March than in previous years. SkyWest Airlines reported 781 passengers departed from Quincy, flying to Chicago O'Hare in March of this year. Compare that to March of 2017, when 620 passengers flew Cape Air from Quincy to St. Louis.

Those new numbers reflect on the airport itself with a parking lot expansion and upgrades in the terminal.

Terrance Ward is the airport director and says if this trend continues the airline could see more federal funding.

"The airline has come in, they've gauged the community and now they're providing the service that people want," said Ward. "So when you see an increase like that you're obviously doing something right. We're going to the right location, we're having better times and we're reaching out to new clients now."

SkyWest Airlines started flying in and out of Quincy Regional Airport on December 1 of last year.