Quincy residents react to proposed water, sewer rate hike

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy residents are sounding off on the proposed water and sewer rate hike. 

At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen heard a proposal that would double resident's water and sewer bill. 

The rate hike would bring in an additional $7-million a year, which would be used to replace aging infrastructure.

No matter what the reason is, Quincy residents say they're surprised to hear of the proposed rate increase. 

"That's a bunch of crap because people are already having a hard enough time affording the water bills and the sewer bills the way they are," said Quincy resident Wendy Wilson.

"It makes me want to move," said Quincy resident Taya Conner. "That's ridiculous. That's too much. We're barely paying our rent and barely putting food on the table and your water is going up."

If passed by council, the rate hike would go take effect May 1. 

