Quincy library dealing with possible budget cuts

The elimination of staff would result in shorter hours of operation at the library.

The Quincy Public Library could be forced to cut 2% of their budget.

Quincy's $1.8-million dollar budget shortfall continues to have an effect on city services and what they provide to residents.

At Monday night's budget meeting, Quincy Public Library Executive Director Nancy Dolan says if she in fact had to cut two percent of her budget she'd be forced to eliminate two to four positions. The elimination of staff would result in shorter hours of operation at the library. Some children's programs could also be in jeopardy.

"We like to see those young children being read to and learning to read before they start school so they will succeed in school," said Dolan. "As I mentioned last night, if they succeed in school, they'll graduate, they'll become productive citizens. So it really is a vital service to the community."

Another hot topic at the budget meeting was the library's salaries which are a little more than $1 million for 26 full time workers and 10 part time workers. That's almost as much as central services salary point, which has 24 employees.

Another budget hearing will be next Monday at City Hall. The council is expected to vote on the budget before the end of the month.