Tuesday's Area Scores - April 10

Mark Twain's Devin Neff (right) and Clark County's Nathan Frazee finished one-two in the mile at the Jerry Ball Relays.

**High School Track and Field**



(Jerry Ball Relays)

-- Palmyra boys and girls win team titles





**High School Soccer**



(GIRLS)

Galesburg: 0

Quincy High: 13

Abbie Reis/Samantha Boyer: Hat tricks



Hannibal: 3

Helias: 4

Haley Ballinger: 2 goals, assist

Lady Pirates: (4-2)



West Liberty: 3

Keokuk: 4

McKenna Tackes: goal, 2 assists



(BOYS)

Iowa Mennonite: 3

Holy Trinity: 1

Adam Rauenbuehler: goal





**High School Softball**



Payson: 3

Quincy High: 8

Hannah Fuglaar/Taylor Frink: HR's



Southeastern: 6

QND: 16

Carolyn Dickerman: 2-4, 3 RBI's



Macomb: 1

Central: 6

Jacey Nall: WP, 17 K's



Brown County: 8

Griggsville-Perry: 0

Alissa Hodge: CG 1-hitter, 14 K's



Rushville-Industry: 12

Unity: 5

Maddie Bellville: 2-4



Triopia: 7

West Central: 1





**High School Baseball**



Kirksville: 4

Hannibal: 14

Adam Baxter: WP (3-3 at the plate)



Clark County: 7

Palmyra: 8



Brashear: 1

Canton: 16

Brody Smith/Lance Logsdon: Grand slams



North Shelby: 2

Scotland County: 7



Mark Twain: 0

Silex: 16



Louisiana: 0

United: 19



Macomb: 3

Central: 8

Kollen Hughes: 6 IP, 9 K's



Griggsville-Perry: 0

Brown County: 10

Nathan Hendricker: 4-4

Tanner Sussenbach: WP, 8 K's



Southeastern: 3

Pittsfield: 8

JD Gresham: 2 RBI's



Beardstown: 13

Rushville-Industry: 6

Drake Wrobleski: HR, 3 RBI's



Triopia: 11

West Central: 0

Zach Thompson: CG 2-hitter, 11 K's



JX Routt: 15

Liberty: 5





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Hannibal (353) finished in 4th place at the Moberly Invitational

Top Pirate: Preston Bennett (78, 2nd)



1) Highland: 231

2) Monroe City: 233

*Medalist* Blake Garner (Highland): 45





**High School Tennis, Boys**



Hannibal: 11

Marshall: 1





**College Baseball**



John Wood: 11

HLGU JV: 0

(Game 1)

Masen Melton: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's



John Wood: 16

HLGU JV: 1

(Game 2)

Doug Barker: 4-4, 4 RBI's

Blazers: (13-9)





**College Softball**



William Woods: 4

Culver-Stockton: 0

(Game 1)

Avery Johnson: 1-2



William Woods: 0

Culver-Stockton: 8

(Game 2)

Morgan Ledbetter: Grand slam

Wildcats: (18-15)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 9

St. Louis Pharmacy: 5



John Wood: 2

Lincoln Land: 10

(Game 1)



John Wood: 3

Lincoln Land: 9

(Game 2)

Emma Taylor: HR's in both games