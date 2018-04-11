Keokuk turns to Hamner to lead football program

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Keokuk High School athletic director Zach Summers has been working tirelessly to try and find a perfect fit to run the football program.



It looks like the hard work has paid off.



The Keokuk School Board approved Quentin Hamner as the Chiefs new head coach on Tuesday night.



It's a homecoming of sorts for Hamner who returns closer to his Clark County (Mo.) roots.



Hamner comes to Keokuk after a successful assistant role with Staley High School (Mo.) in Missouri.



Hamner, a former Clark County head coach, helped lead Staley to the Class 5 state championship last fall.



Hamner will be introduced at a Friday morning press conference.