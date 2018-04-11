Counselors aim to help with mental health among adolescents

Mark Vander Ley, owner and therapist at Connections Family Counseling in Quincy, is expanding services to address teen depression and anxiety.

Almost 13 percent of U.S. teens had at least one major depressive episode in 2016, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and 60 percent of adolescents with depression in the SAMHSA survey received no form of treatment.

Counseling adolescents is a unique specialty some therapists do not provide the services for, according to Vander Ley.

"Sometimes they're are a little bit resistant to the process and it takes some unique skills to be able to related to adolescents to help them feel safe," he added.

Higher depression rates among females may be high due to male cases being under reported, Vander Ley added.

Danielle Mercer, a licensed clinical social worker, is new to Connections Family Counseling and will counsel adolescent females struggling with depression, anxiety, and self harm behaviors.

Signs for depression among teens can include: school grades dropping, change in sleep patterns, or changes in behavior including irritability. Vander Ley writes articles on mental health involving depression, to read more click here.

To learn more about Connections Family Counseling call (217) 231-1413.

