Brown County man awarded for volunteer work

A Timewell, Illinois man was recognized by DOT Foods Tuesday for his volunteering.

DOT Foods, the biggest food industry redistributor in North America, recognized Brandon Kindhart as the company's 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

Brandon volunteered nearly 95 hours last year.

As Volunteer of the Year, Kindhart received a $1,000 donation to the charity of his choice, which he directed to Quanada in Quincy.