Quincy Public Library hosting three day book sale

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public Library's popular Friends of the Library Book Sale gets underway on Thursday.

The annual three-day event starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, everything from traditional books and audio books, to cookbooks, kids books, and DVD's will be available.

The sale takes place in the library meeting room, which is accessible through the north parking lot door.

