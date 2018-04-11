Champ Clark Bridge to be closed temporarily

The Missouri Department of Transportation has reported that they will temporarily close the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Missouri.

MoDot stated that the bridge will be closed overnight from April 12 at 11:00 p.m. through April 13 at 6:00 a.m.

MoDot is asking drivers to use alternate routes during this time.

The bridge closure comes as part of the Champ Clark Bridge replacement project.

