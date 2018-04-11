Champ Clark Bridge to be closed temporarily

When walking the halls of Macombs schools, you can see why the teachers say their students are engaged.More >>
When walking the halls of Macombs schools, you can see why the teachers say their students are engaged.More >>
Quincy's $1.8 million dollar budget shortfall continues to have an effect on city services and what they provide to residents.More >>
Quincy's $1.8 million dollar budget shortfall continues to have an effect on city services and what they provide to residents.More >>
The city of Keokuk will start work on another phase of the sewer separation project at the Rand Park rock tunnel and rates continue to rise to help pay for it.More >>
The city of Keokuk will start work on another phase of the sewer separation project at the Rand Park rock tunnel and rates continue to rise to help pay for it.More >>
The Adams County jail project faces a legal dispute.More >>
The Adams County jail project faces a legal dispute.More >>
The city of Keokuk is now thinking ahead after learning Monday night that the city administrator is taking another job in a bigger city. The city is still working on a long list of things to complete this summer.More >>
The city of Keokuk is now thinking ahead after learning Monday night that the city administrator is taking another job in a bigger city. The city is still working on a long list of things to complete this summer.More >>
Many people have started spring cleaning for the year but experts said you shouldn't forget about your digital "clutter."More >>
Many people have started spring cleaning for the year but experts said you shouldn't forget about your digital "clutter."More >>
Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery in Quincy announced on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that they had closed until further notice.More >>
Krazy Cakes Cafe and Bakery in Quincy announced on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that they had closed until further notice.More >>
Officials have determined that the fire last Thursday north of Shelbina, Missouri was an accident.More >>
Officials have determined that the fire last Thursday north of Shelbina, Missouri was an accident.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law an immigration enforcement bill that bans so-called sanctuary cities.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law an immigration enforcement bill that bans so-called sanctuary cities.More >>