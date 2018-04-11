Author returning to QU roots for book signing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Author returning to QU roots for book signing

A Quincy University alum returns to campus for a special event on Thursday, April 12th.

Alumna and author Julie (Baymiller) Bice will be signing copies of her recently published children's book at in the Gray Gallery located inside Brenner Library.

Bice, a 1974 graduate, says she wrote the book "The Power of Flower" to encourage kids and parents to spend more time outside discovering what nature has to offer.

The event gets underway at 4:00 p.m.

