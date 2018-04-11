Burglary results in two arrests in Lewis County

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported the arrest of two men in Lewis County following a burglary.

On Sunday the Lewis County Sheriff Office arrested Caleb Lovell, 22, of Canton, Missouri, on one count of burglary in the 2nd degree, a class D felony, the sheriff's office stated.

The sheriff's office reported that members of the Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the Benjamin area in northern Lewis County in relation to reports of an individual stealing from vehicles and breaking into garages. Upon further investigation, law enforcement identified Lovell as a suspect.

The sheriff's office reported that at the same time they were investigating the burglary they received a call from the same area for a report of someone shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned that James McGruder, 74, of rural Canton, had fired two rounds into a vehicle occupied by two people who were not involved in the burglaries, but listening for turkeys. McGruder was told by a neighbor that her garage had been burglarized and believed he might have been burglarized as well, the sheriff's office reported.

McGruder was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a class B felony, the sheriff's office stated.

Both Lovell and McGruder are lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

The Sheriff's Office and Canton Police Department continue to investigate reports of illegal entry into vehicles and garages in and around Canton. If you have information or concerns please call the police department or Sheriff's office.