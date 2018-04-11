Three men arrested in Hannibal following kidnapping investigation

Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of three men after a kidnapping investigation.

Zerbonia stated that on Monday at 2:33 p.m. officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called to the Days Inn at 4070 Market, to check the well-being of a female.

The female told officers she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Officers arrested Demetrice Moffett, 38 of Hannibal without incident, Zerbonia stated.

An investigation led detectives to a home in the 2100 block of Patchen.

The police report states: When Travis Gerard, 25 of Hannibal opened the door marijuana and marijuana wax was in plain view. Travis gave consent to search the house and a marijuana grow operation was found in his bedroom consisting of one large and three smaller plants. Travis was found to have a .45 caliber handgun behind the TV in the living room and an AR-15 in a case behind the couch. The AR-15 was found to have been reported stolen out of Palmyra. Travis was interviewed and stated he bought the AR-15 from a kid off SnapChat and knew it seemed suspicious, which is why he had not taken it out much.

Travis later admitted he had been storing large quantities of marijuana at his house in the past for Demetrious Moffett and still sold some marijuana which he gets from Moffett.Several pipes and containers with residue were located around the house. The residence is located 1700 feet from Head Start Preschool, the police report stated.

The investigation also led detectives to Kenny Lumpford, 21, of Hannibal, who was taken into custody for being identified as an active participant in the kidnapping, Zerbonia stated.

On Tuesday warrants were issued for Demerice Moffett and Travis Gerard. Moffett was charged with Rape 1st Degree, Kidnapping and Armed Criminal Action. His bond was set at $100,000.00 cash only. Gerard was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Manufacturing Marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000.000 cash only, Zerbonia reported.

Lumpford remains in Marion County jail on a twenty-four hour hold pending formal charges.