Three men arrested in Hannibal following kidnapping investigation

Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of three men after a kidnapping investigation.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has reported the arrest of two men in Lewis County following a burglary.More >>
Chief Nick Jamerson of the Hamilton, Illinois, Police Department has reported the arrest of a Keokuk, Iowa, woman for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported they are looking for a subject who failed to return to jail.More >>
Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia reports that two Hannibal residents were arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of James Hutson, 22, of Camp Point, Illinois.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
