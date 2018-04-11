Three men arrested in Hannibal for kidnapping

Lt. John Zerbonia of the Hannibal Police Department has reported the arrest of three men for kidnapping.

Zerbonia stated that on Monday at 2:33 p.m. officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called to the Days Inn at 4070 Market, to check the well-being of a female.

The female told officers she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Officers arrested Demetrice Moffett, 38 of Hannibal without incident, Zerbonia stated.

An investigation led detectives to a home in the 2100 block of Patchen where detectives discovered a marijuana grow operation, recovered a handgun used during the kidnapping and the assault and recovered a stolen rifle. Travis Gerard, 25 of Hannibal, was taken into custody at the scene, Zerbonia reported.

The investigation also led detectives to Kenny Lumpford, 21, of Hannibal, who was taken into custody for being identified as an active participant in the kidnapping, Zerbonia stated.

On Tuesday warrants were issued for Demerice Moffett and Travis Gerard. Moffett was charged with Rape 1st Degree, Kidnapping and Armed Criminal Action. His bond was set at $100,000.00 cash only. Gerard was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Manufacturing Marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000.000 cash only, Zerbonia reported.

Lumpford remains in Marion County jail on a twenty-four hour hold pending formal charges.