Greitens' political future faces test in legislative report

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues its investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had.

Greitens also faces a pending criminal trial on a felony indictment in St. Louis for allegedly taking a compromising photo of the woman without her permission and an investigation by the state's attorney general into the activities of a veterans charity he founded.

The investigations have created governing challenges and uncertainty for the former Navy SEAL officer once considered presidential material.

A Greitens spokesman says the administration is "operating as normal." But Republican political consultant John Hancock says the scandal has had a debilitating effect on Greitens.

