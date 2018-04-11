Cystic Fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.
Bowling for Breath was started in the tri-states by WGEM’s Gene Kennedy and his wife Jennifer to raise money for the disease.
On April 21st, you can help raise money for a cure.
Gather some friends… Bowling for Breath is a fun day at the Tangerine Bowl in Quincy!
Bowling for Breath
Saturday, April 21st from 10 am – 1 pm at Tangerine Bowl.
The cost is $100/Team of 5 or $20 per person that includes three (3) games of bowling and shoe rental.
Here’s how you can get involved:
Gather up a group of friends and plan to bowl in the event. Complete the attached registration form or contact Jennifer Kennedy at teamjoey.quincy@gmail.com.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 21st to come out and have a great time for a great cause!
Visit http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/teamjoey for more information.
Another way you can help is to come watch the fun. There will be a silent auction and a bake sale at the event.
