Cystic Fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Bowling for Breath was started in the tri-states by WGEM’s Gene Kennedy and his wife Jennifer to raise money for the disease.

On April 21st, you can help raise money for a cure.

Gather some friends… Bowling for Breath is a fun day at the Tangerine Bowl in Quincy!

Bowling for Breath

Saturday, April 21st from 10 am – 1 pm at Tangerine Bowl.

The cost is $100/Team of 5 or $20 per person that includes three (3) games of bowling and shoe rental.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Gather up a group of friends and plan to bowl in the event. Complete the attached registration form or contact Jennifer Kennedy at teamjoey.quincy@gmail.com.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 21st to come out and have a great time for a great cause!

Visit http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/teamjoey for more information.

Another way you can help is to come watch the fun. There will be a silent auction and a bake sale at the event.