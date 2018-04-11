Investigators look into fire at a Hannibal hotel

The Missouri Fire Marshal office is investigating a fire at a Hannibal motel Wednesday afternoon.

Marion County 911 reports firefighters were called to the Country Hearth Inn at 500 Mark Twain Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

The Hannibal Fire Department extinguished the fire. but it's not clear how much damage was done.

Hannibal Police evacuated everyone from the scene and secured the area with crime tape while the Fire Marshal investigated the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Hannibal Police told WGEM there is no active criminal investigation into the fire.

No other details have been released on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.