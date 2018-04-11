Police expand forensic IT team

An officer working on extracting data from a device.

The Hannibal police department is growing its forensic IT team.

Chief of Police, Lyndell Davis, said they will now have dedicated personnel to extract data from technology like smartphones, tablets and computers.

It's called the forensic IT Call Out Team.

He said they have two people trained specifically to find evidence on technology.

"We needed that ability locally to be able to do that on a more regular basis because as far as IT involvement in criminality, it's become a constant theme." said Davis.

Police said this week alone they have already extracted data from over 8 devices.