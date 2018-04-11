South Lee County Courthouse work almost finished

After residents voted down a bond to consolidate courthouses in Lee County, work to update one building is coming to an end.

The project manager for the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk told the board of supervisors Tuesday that the updates to the building are almost done.

The board approved a change order to replace some of the copper on the roof to stainless steel.

Last year, crews tuck-pointed the brick at the courthouse and agreed to spend an extra $96,000 to finish work around the clock tower.

Now, crews need to seal the bricks to finish it up.

Supervisor Gary Folluo said it should be done soon, depending on weather.

As for the north lee county courthouse in Fort Madison, Folluo said the county needs to take a break and wait for more tax funds to come in.



He said the county is off to a good start on the 5-year project.