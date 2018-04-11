South Lee County Courthouse work almost finished - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

South Lee County Courthouse work almost finished

Posted:
South Lee County Courthouse South Lee County Courthouse
People walking through the doors. People walking through the doors.
Crews tuck-pointing the brick back in October. Crews tuck-pointing the brick back in October.
County spent more money to work on clock tower. County spent more money to work on clock tower.
Sign in front of the courthouse. Sign in front of the courthouse.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

After residents voted down a bond to consolidate courthouses in Lee County, work to update one building is coming to an end.

The project manager for the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk told the board of supervisors Tuesday that the updates to the building are almost done. 

The board approved a change order to replace some of the copper on the roof to stainless steel.

Last year, crews tuck-pointed the brick at the courthouse and agreed to spend an extra $96,000 to finish work around the clock tower.

Now, crews need to seal the bricks to finish it up.

Supervisor Gary Folluo said it should be done soon, depending on weather.

As for the north lee county courthouse in Fort Madison, Folluo said the county needs to take a break and wait for more tax funds to come in. 

He said  the county is off to a good start on the 5-year project.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.