Dispatchers in Lee County recognized this week

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) -

911 dispatch workers are being recognized this week in Lee County. 

It's part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Officials with LeeComm in Montrose, Iowa said it honors the work that the call center does to help direct first responders to emergency situations.

911 Director Shanna Krogmeier said the job takes long hours and a lot of training. 

"They don't get a chance to say thank you," Krogmeier said. "A lot of times, people call in and it's the worst time of their lives and sometimes they thank the responders that arrive on scene, but sometimes they forget to thank the one at the other end of the phone line."

She said dispatchers get trained monthly and the department is always improving its communication system with law enforcement. 

