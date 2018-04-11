Resurfacing work expected to start soon on South 24th

The stretch of road is about a mile and a half.

Crews will resurface South 24th Street from Payson Road to Ghost Hollow Road.

Engineers say crews will mill the existing surface off and resurface the roadway with new stripes.

Plans are moving forward for a resurfacing project in Adams County.

At Wednesday night's Adams County Board Meeting, members appropriated $130,000 from the county matching tax fund to pay for resurfacing of South 24th Street from Payson Road to Ghost Hollow Road.

"Fifteen to 20 years, that's what we are hoping to get out of it but the way things are going we are hoping even 25 years, that's how the existing pavement is now," said Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff.

Work on the project is expected to start in late July or early August.