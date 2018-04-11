Adams County given 30 days to respond to lawsuit

The county doesn't believe it needs to pay that since the company never issued a change order before doing additional work on things like debris removal.

Other than the county and Blick's Construction, a third party may be responsible.

The county has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit brought against them.

Talks continue about a lawsuit against Adams County. It surrounds work being done at the new Adams County Jail.

Blick's Construction is suing the county for $117,000.

However, the county doesn't believe it needs to pay that since the company never issued a change order before doing additional work on things like debris removal.

Now the county has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit brought against them.

"We very much disagree with some of the factual allegations that are made in it," said Gary Farha, Adams County State's Attorney. "Remember, that's just a complaint and there's nothing is proven by filing a complaint."

Other than the county and Blick's Construction, a third party may be responsible. Farha says that will come out in their pleadings.