Southeastern Elementary upgrading aging roof

Hiland said the new roof will be one less distraction.

Southeastern Elementary School has been dealing with a leaky and aging roof, which can be distracting for students.

That's why the Southeastern School District is getting ready to start a roughly $237,000 roofing project at the school, in a move the district says will greatly improve the overall building and learning environment.

"There's buckets on the floor the kids have to go around." Title 1 Teacher Cierra Hiland said. "We have to be really careful, and those hallways just get really congested during certain times of the day, especially during lunch and recess time."

Superintendent Todd Fox added that the district replaced the roof on the three story portion of the elementary last summer, but now the district is ready to take on the rest of the roof.

"It's very important." Fox said. "Financially, we're in position right now to do it, but also strategically we're in a good place to do it."

Teachers Hiland said they are happy that the roof is getting fixed, and it will be one less distraction for their students.

"Just the smallest thing can throw them off during the day." Hiland said. "So as best as we can, and to have the best facility that we can give the students possible, it makes a huge difference so they can maintain their focus."

Superintendent Fox agreed. He said by replacing the roof, the learning environment will be greatly improved.

"The old Texas two step that we have to do around buckets in the hallway will be something that won't have to take place anymore, but more importantly it's just more of a mindset." Fox said. "We're going to be here for awhile, and it's important that we put money into our facilities."

Superintendent Fox said the roof replacement will start around the middle of May, will a targeted substantial completion date of July 31st.