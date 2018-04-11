Quincy Park District unveils new website

The Park District unveiled its new website on Wednesday.

The Quincy Park District has a new and improved home on the internet.

The district launched it's brand new website Wednesday.

Park District News Correspondent Abigail Moore said they wanted to give the website a more modern look, and there are new features.

Those features include showcasing weather conditions, as well as events going on at the parks.

Moore said the Park District wanted to make their website more user-friendly.

"We're connecting our community with this one website." Moore said. "It's very easy to navigate, and it's something where you can go to when you're going to have everything you need. Instead of the website we had earlier, which is now such an improvement."

The Park District is also looking into possibly starting a mobile app as well.