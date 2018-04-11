Quincy Park Board votes to not create Parker Heights ballot issue

A portion of Parker Heights will not be sold.

After multiple park board votes, voters will not decide if a portion of a Quincy park is sold.

The Park Board voted 4 to 3 in favor of sending the question to voters on whether or not to sell a portion of Parker Heights Park.

However, commissioners needed a super majority of 6 votes to pass the measure and it failed.

Board President Bob Gough voted in favor of the ballot issue, and he said that the additional revenue: a minimum bid of $100,000 from Knapheide, would have been a big help.

"Knapheide Manufacturing has done a wonderful, tremendous amount for this community." Gough said. "They would have been good stewards, and that's why I thought it should have gone to the public, because I thought it would've passed."

Gough added that the Park District will know have to look at other ways to increase funding, and help to finish Klingner Trail.