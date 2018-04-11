Wednesday's Area Scores - April 11

**High School Softball**
QND: 3
Quincy High: 4
Abbie Neally: works out of bases loaded jam with one out in 7th inning
Illini West: 16
Beardstown: 4
Gracie McDowell: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Brown County: 15
JX Routt: 6
Hallie Laning: 3 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 10
Liberty: 2
Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's
**High School Baseball**
Pittsfield: 1
QND: 17
Nck Wellman: HR, 4 RBI's
Bushnell-WP: 2
Illini West: 5
Kennedy Gooding: 3-run HR
Brown County: 12
South Fulton: 1
Darian Drake: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Payson: 7
Southeastern: 6
Griggsville-Perry: 4
Liberty: 14
Grady Kurfman: 3 RBI's
West Hancock: 3
Clark County: 9
Zeb Riney: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Palmyra: 21
Unity: 7
Nolan Wosman/Peyton Plunkett: 4 RBI's each
Canton: 15
South Shelby: 3
Lance Logsdon: Grand slam (second in as many days)
North Shelby: 15
South Shelby: 0
Mason Uhlmeyer: CG 2-hitter, 9 K's
Knox County: 0
Monroe City: 5
Jarrad Verdier: 5.1 IP, 8 K's
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Father Tolton: 0
QND: 8
Izzy Anderson: Hat trick, assist
Erin Barnes/Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals each
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Palmyra (316) wins Palmyra Invitational
*Medalist* Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 69
**High School Track and Field**
-- Quincy High's Jordan Johnson wins Shot Put (51'11") and Discus (177'7") at Belleville West Invitational
**College Baseball**
Quincy: 7
Lindenwood-Belleville: 5
Cody Birdsong: 4-5, 3 runs
Hawks: (20-10)
Missouri Valley: 5
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 1 / 8 Innings)
Nick Stratman: 2-4, RBI
Missouri Valley: 9
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (11-18, 7-9)
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 11
Missouri Baptist: 6
(Game 1)
Avery Johnson: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Culver-Stockton: 7
Missouri Baptist: 2
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Wildcats: (20-15)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.