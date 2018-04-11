Wednesday's Area Scores - April 11 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - April 11

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QHS celebrates following its 4-3 victory over QND on the softball diamond. QHS celebrates following its 4-3 victory over QND on the softball diamond.

**High School Softball**

QND: 3
Quincy High: 4
Abbie Neally: works out of bases loaded jam with one out in 7th inning 

Illini West: 16
Beardstown: 4
Gracie McDowell: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's

Brown County: 15
JX Routt: 6
Hallie Laning: 3 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 10
Liberty: 2
Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's


**High School Baseball**

Pittsfield: 1
QND: 17
Nck Wellman: HR, 4 RBI's

Bushnell-WP: 2
Illini West: 5
Kennedy Gooding: 3-run HR

Brown County: 12
South Fulton: 1
Darian Drake: 3-4, 3 RBI's

Payson: 7
Southeastern: 6

Griggsville-Perry: 4
Liberty: 14
Grady Kurfman: 3 RBI's

West Hancock: 3
Clark County: 9
Zeb Riney: 3-4, 3 RBI's

Palmyra: 21
Unity: 7
Nolan Wosman/Peyton Plunkett: 4 RBI's each

Canton: 15
South Shelby: 3
Lance Logsdon: Grand slam (second in as many days)

North Shelby: 15
South Shelby: 0
Mason Uhlmeyer: CG 2-hitter, 9 K's

Knox County: 0
Monroe City: 5
Jarrad Verdier: 5.1 IP, 8 K's


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Father Tolton: 0
QND: 8
Izzy Anderson: Hat trick, assist
Erin Barnes/Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals each


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Palmyra (316) wins Palmyra Invitational
*Medalist* Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 69


**High School Track and Field**

-- Quincy High's Jordan Johnson wins Shot Put (51'11") and Discus (177'7") at Belleville West Invitational


**College Baseball**

Quincy: 7
Lindenwood-Belleville: 5
Cody Birdsong: 4-5, 3 runs
Hawks: (20-10)

Missouri Valley: 5
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 1 / 8 Innings)
Nick Stratman: 2-4, RBI

Missouri Valley: 9
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (11-18, 7-9)


**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 11
Missouri Baptist: 6
(Game 1)
Avery Johnson: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's

Culver-Stockton: 7
Missouri Baptist: 2
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Wildcats: (20-15)

