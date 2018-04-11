Wednesday's Area Scores - April 11

QHS celebrates following its 4-3 victory over QND on the softball diamond.

**High School Softball**



QND: 3

Quincy High: 4

Abbie Neally: works out of bases loaded jam with one out in 7th inning



Illini West: 16

Beardstown: 4

Gracie McDowell: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's



Brown County: 15

JX Routt: 6

Hallie Laning: 3 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 10

Liberty: 2

Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's





**High School Baseball**



Pittsfield: 1

QND: 17

Nck Wellman: HR, 4 RBI's



Bushnell-WP: 2

Illini West: 5

Kennedy Gooding: 3-run HR



Brown County: 12

South Fulton: 1

Darian Drake: 3-4, 3 RBI's



Payson: 7

Southeastern: 6



Griggsville-Perry: 4

Liberty: 14

Grady Kurfman: 3 RBI's



West Hancock: 3

Clark County: 9

Zeb Riney: 3-4, 3 RBI's



Palmyra: 21

Unity: 7

Nolan Wosman/Peyton Plunkett: 4 RBI's each



Canton: 15

South Shelby: 3

Lance Logsdon: Grand slam (second in as many days)



North Shelby: 15

South Shelby: 0

Mason Uhlmeyer: CG 2-hitter, 9 K's



Knox County: 0

Monroe City: 5

Jarrad Verdier: 5.1 IP, 8 K's





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Father Tolton: 0

QND: 8

Izzy Anderson: Hat trick, assist

Erin Barnes/Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals each





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Palmyra (316) wins Palmyra Invitational

*Medalist* Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 69





**High School Track and Field**



-- Quincy High's Jordan Johnson wins Shot Put (51'11") and Discus (177'7") at Belleville West Invitational





**College Baseball**



Quincy: 7

Lindenwood-Belleville: 5

Cody Birdsong: 4-5, 3 runs

Hawks: (20-10)



Missouri Valley: 5

Culver-Stockton: 3

(Game 1 / 8 Innings)

Nick Stratman: 2-4, RBI



Missouri Valley: 9

Culver-Stockton: 2

(Game 2)

Wildcats: (11-18, 7-9)





**College Softball**



Culver-Stockton: 11

Missouri Baptist: 6

(Game 1)

Avery Johnson: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI's



Culver-Stockton: 7

Missouri Baptist: 2

(Game 2)

Avery Johnson: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's

Wildcats: (20-15)