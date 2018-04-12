Hannibal's Greening to wrestle in his backyard with HLGU

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Hannibal's Kaleb Greening isn't going far to continue his wrestling career.



The reigning state qualifier signed on with Hannibal-LaGrange University on Wednesday.



Greening feels it's a win-win situation considering he's already familiar with the Trojans.



"I've always liked Hannibal-LaGrange wrestling and it worked out good," Greening said.



"It means a lot. The next chapter of my life starts now. I'm going to have to get more aggressive (because) it's a different style of wrestling."



Greening wrapped up his Pirates career with an impressive 34-17 record last season.



He was one of eight Hannibal wrestlers to qualify for state.