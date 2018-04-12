Canton's Logsdon jumps at dual opportunity at Quincy University

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Canton All-State pitcher and first baseman Lance Logsdon officially put an end to his recruitment by pledging to play at Quincy University on Wednesday.



More than six months removed from shoulder surgery Logsdon says he's about 90 percent back to full health.



He's joining the Hawks for a chance to pitch and hit at the next level.



"I think I can bring a little power with the bat (and) I think I can be a pitcher for them, too. I just got to work hard and if my number is called be ready to do it," Logsdon said.



"I've been waiting on a day like since I was about 12-years-old (and) I knew I was going to play college baseball. It's kind of an emotional day for me. I'm glad that I get to stay around here for my family. It's a really special day."



Logsdon indicates his main focus is making an immediate impact starting in the fall.