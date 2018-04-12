QND trio forges ahead by taking skills to next level

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Their decisions may have already been made prior to the signing ceremony but three of Quincy Notre Dame's most prominent senior student athletes cemented their choices Wednesday afternoon.



Standouts on the baseball diamond, Nick Wellman and Jase Wallingford, signed on the dotted line, and two-time state runner-up in wrestling Zach Haley did the same.



Despite being bit by the injury bug which put a dent on his football and baseball careers Haley is getting an extension on the mat with Williams Baptist College in Arkansas.



"It's just another small school, like Notre Dame, and they're really progressing their wrestling program. I'm excited for what the future holds and what the future is going to hold for the team," Haley said.



"I think that I'm just going to be able to be me and that's what the coach talks about down there. He's going to help me progress my own style and keep making me better as I go forward."



Wellman is taking his skills on the mound to Quincy University while Wallingford is following a similar path in position to junior college powerhouse San Jacinto College in Texas.



Both say the winning traditions of the programs they chose proved to be a huge influence.



"(Quincy) stood out to me because my freshman year I found out about the program and how well they've been doing over the last couple years, and just getting better and better every year," Wellman said. "The winning attitude there really fired me up to go there."



According to Wallingford, "Year in and year out they're usually top five in the nation for junior colleges. They know what they're talking about. If I go down there and keep my mind open, and listen to what they have to say, that's the ultimate goal. Listen to what they have to say and then placing that into how I pitch in the game."



Haley is recovering from a torn labrum and he's focused on being healthy for his freshman season.



Wellman and Wallingford are in search of capping off their senior seasons with success.