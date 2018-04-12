Victim identified in Hannibal motel fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Victim identified in Hannibal motel fire

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The person who died in the fire at Country Hearth Inn in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon was identified.

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones said the victim was identified as Sharon Hale, 77. 

Jones said the cause of death was not yet determined. 

Crews were on scene for over four hours at the motel at 500 Mark Twain Avenue. 

