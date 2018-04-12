Illinois governor traveling to Germany, Poland next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's traveling to Germany and Poland next week to try to draw more companies to Illinois.

Rauner talked about the trip Wednesday during a question-and-answer session at an Illinois Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Springfield. The Chicago Tribune reports the trip makes good on the promise Rauner made last fall to visit Europe after taking trips to Japan and China.

Rauner says Illinois is "expanding German investment in the state." And he says Poland has been growing larger companies and "the No. 1 state where they should be investing when they come to the U.S. is Illinois."

Rauner says Germany is a model for workforce training that meets business' needs because teens there attend trade schools rather than a four-year university.

