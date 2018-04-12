Boil order for some county roads in Clark County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order for some county roads in Clark County

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Clark County Water District has issued a Boil Order for Clark County residents along County Road 309 and 412.

Officials state that water was turned off around 10:00 a.m. Thursday. They said once service is returned a boil order will be in effect for 48 hours.

Officials did not state the reason for the shut-off.

