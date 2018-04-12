A Shelbina Missouri man gets to choose his Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

Missouri Lottery officials say a Shelbina man now faces a tough decision: go deep-sea fishing in Mexico, cruise through the Alaskan wilderness, go dog sledding through Yellowstone or take a guided fishing trip in Big Sky, Montana.

Lottery officials reported that Kevin Bailey of Shelbina was drawn Thursday as the grand-prize winner of the "Ultimate Outdoor Adventure" promotion. Bailey will get his choice of one of four ultimate outdoor adventures.

“These trips are for four people, six nights, and include not only airfare and lodging, but also many extras, like meals, $1,000 spending cash, excursions and even a $500 gift card for Bass Pro Shops,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

In addition to the grand prize, the Lottery also drew 25 first-prize winners who will receive a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card.