City crews taking advantage of warm weather

City crews were busy on Thursday, thanks to the warmer temperatures.
Quincy Central Services said the cold start to spring put a delay on work.
On Thursday the Central Services were able to use the street sweeper.
City crews removed a tree on Thursday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Road crews around the Tri-States are taking advantage of the warm temperatures this week.

Quincy Central Services Assistant Director, John Schafer, said the colder weather held them back from getting much needed work done for the start of spring. Schafer said on Thursday crews have been busy cleaning the streets, filling potholes, and removing trees. 

"Typically what we will be doing now is any kind of concrete projects that people have called in about, sidewalks that are raised up, trip hazards, or if there was a tree that we cut down and was moving up a sidewalk, we'll fix that," said Schafer. 

Schafer said if you see potholes or sidewalks that need to be repaired, you should report them to Central Services 217-228-4520, so they can be fixed. 

