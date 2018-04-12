Warm weather helps out garden centers

They said they colder temperatures have put the behind on sales, compared to last year.

Garden centers are finally getting up and running, thanks to the warmer temperatures this week.

The Hy-Vee Garden Center on Broadway in Quincy said the warmer temperatures has finally allowed them to set up this week and start selling plants.

Greg Snow, who manages the Garden Center, said at this point last year they were already 4-weeks into sales, but due to a cold and snowy start to spring, yesterday was their first day of sales.

"Last year we had structure up in the middle of February, I think there was a couple of 80 degree days last February," said Snow. "This year we were about a month behind putting the structure up and then we had all this snow the first week of April. So, we're probably a good solid two weeks behind."

Snow said f temperatures become too cold this weekend, he will move sensitive plants inside the greenhouses where there are heaters. He also said if you buy new plants to move them inside your garage to protect them from the cold.