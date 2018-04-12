Local library hosts book sale - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local library hosts book sale

Quincy Public Library is hosting their semi-annual book sale.
Gently used books are being sold.
Books are stacked, measured, and sold 50 cents per inch on Friday.
Books will be half priced on Friday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday was the start of the Quincy Public Library Semi-Annual Book Sale.

People are able to buy gently used books that have been donated to the library. A library card is not required. 

"We've got everything displayed from cookbooks, to biographies, to hard-back, paper-back, and fiction and non-fiction," said Vicki Hartsock a volunteer for Friends of the Library.

The books are stacked and measured and will be priced at 50 cents an inch Thursday and Friday. On Saturday they will be half priced.

"We have a really good response, because people can buy a hard-back that's normally maybe $30 for 50 cents," said Hartsock. "It's anybody that's a reader, enjoys coming in finding the book or the author they were looking for."

All proceeds of the sale will be used by the Friends of the Library Organization to benefit the Quincy Public Library.

The sale will resume on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

