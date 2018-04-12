Palmyra School District monitoring state funding situation

Nicholson said her program would benefit from more funding as well.

The state of Missouri funds its schools through the foundation formula.

Malone said the state may or may not fully fund the formula.

At the Palmyra School District, administrators are currently working on their budget for the upcoming school year.

If the foundation formula is fully funded, which is the basis for school funding, that could have a big impact.

Spanish teacher Bruce Farabee, like most other teachers says adequate funding for schools is incredibly important.

"The students can show up ready to work, and the teachers can show up ready to work, and everyone can have a good attitude." Farabee said. "But without a sufficient amount of funds, it's like trying to drive a sports car without gasoline."

Superintendent Kirt Malone said on Thursday that whether or not the state will fully fund the foundation formula remains a big question.

"Last week we heard that the legislature is going to fully fund the formula." Malone said. "This week we heard that they may take some of that money out, and spend it elsewhere."

Malone said with more funding, comes the possibility to do things like provide pay raises for staff members.

Kathy Nicholson is the Early Childhood Coordinator for the district. She said that if more funding is made available, her program will greatly benefit.

"If other dollars from the state can help support teacher salaries and so forth, then that allows me to be able to provide more services to families." Nicholson said.

Farabee added that if Missouri does in fact fully fund the formula, teachers like himself would be pleased.

"If we can have things like that fully funded, it's much easier not only to run the school, but on the back pockets of those people that work in the school." Farabee said.

Superintendent Malone also said that the district will continue monitoring the situation in Jefferson City, with more information being made available within the next month.