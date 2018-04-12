Illinois bill proposes to raise minimum salary for teachers

Webb said those mandatory pay increases could hurt the finances of the district.

Illinois lawmakers are currently looking at proposed legislation that could raise the minimum salary for teachers.

A bill that would require a minimum salary of $40,000 for teachers is currently being discussed. Supporters say it would help end the teacher shortage.

However, Quincy Public School Superintendent Roy Webb said on Thursday that this bill could have a negative financial impact on his district.

Without the state providing additional funding for the pay raises, Webb said that could result in cuts to staff.

"We always stress local control, and that's the farthest thing from local control, when they start setting salaries for our staff." Webb said.

Webb said of the 490 teachers in the district, about 100 teachers would be impacted by the mandatory salary increase.